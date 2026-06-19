SC says create enabling conditions for women lawyers

NEW DELHI, Jun 19: The Supreme Court on Friday stressed the need to create conditions that enable women advocates to discharge their professional responsibilities effectively, safely and on equal terms.

Taking note of issues raised in a plea that flagged the absence of adequately equipped ladies' Bar rooms and other essential facilities in most of the courts, tribunals and commissions across the country, the apex court said the concerns raised could not be brushed aside as a matter of mere convenience.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana said the legal profession has witnessed a steady and encouraging increase in the participation of women over the last few decades. (Agencies)