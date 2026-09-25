SC rejects PIL for setting up panel to examine use of Hindi as official language of apex court

NEW DELHI: (Sep 25) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to constitute a commission to examine and recommend the use of Hindi as an official language of the apex court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said language-related reforms were already being considered administratively and could not be brought about through judicial orders.

The PIL, filed by Brahmeshwar Nath Mishra, sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a commission for making recommendations regarding the use of Hindi as the official language of the Supreme Court.