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Home / Latest News / SC rejects PIL for setting up panel to examine use of Hindi as official language of apex court

SC rejects PIL for setting up panel to examine use of Hindi as official language of apex court

NEW DELHI: (Sep 25) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to constitute a commission to examine and recommend the use of Hindi as an official language of the apex court. A...

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Daily Excelsior
01:12 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI: (Sep 25) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to constitute a commission to examine and recommend the use of Hindi as an official language of the apex court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said language-related reforms were already being considered administratively and could not be brought about through judicial orders.

The PIL, filed by Brahmeshwar Nath Mishra, sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a commission for making recommendations regarding the use of Hindi as the official language of the Supreme Court.

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