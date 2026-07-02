SC quashes COVID-era notification, Chandigarh chhole-bhature vendors lose special status

CHANDIGARH, July 1 : The Supreme Court has set aside a 2020 notification issued by the Chandigarh Administration that had classified several categories of street vendors, including those selling chhole-bhature, fruits, vegetables and flowers outside religious places, as providers of essential services during the COVID-19 period.

A Bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh observed that the notification had been issued in the backdrop of the pandemic and had outlived its purpose. The court said the extraordinary circumstances under which the order was framed no longer existed, making the notification redundant.

The Bench noted that after discussions with all stakeholders, including court-appointed amicus curiae and officials concerned, there was consensus that the July 17, 2020 notification should be withdrawn. The court clarified that the earlier notification governing the issue would continue to remain in force.

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The apex court also directed the Chandigarh Administration to expedite the relocation of licensed street vendors to the recently identified vending zones. It emphasised that these zones should become fully operational at the earliest and instructed civic authorities to conduct regular inspections to ensure their smooth functioning.

The court further asked the administration to install signboards in commonly used languages across vending zones and ensure that essential public facilities are created wherever they are lacking. It said proper maintenance of these amenities should be carried out once the zones become operational.

To enhance safety and improve monitoring, the Bench directed the administration to install CCTV cameras in all vending zones within six months. It also said arrangements should be made for preserving the recorded footage for an appropriate period as required by authorities. Additionally, the administration was asked to consider introducing a dedicated helpline for vendors and members of the public.

The directions were passed while hearing a petition relating to the removal of street vendors from Chandigarh's Manimajra area, with the court directing a series of measures aimed at ensuring orderly regulation of vending activities while safeguarding the interests of licensed vendors.

(UNI)