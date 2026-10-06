SC notice to EC, Centre on plea challenging decisions taken by Poll Panel

Form 6 modification not approved by us: Judges

NEW DELHI, Oct 5:

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre seeking responses in a week on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar took decisions allegedly without the approval of two Election Commissioners.

Advertisement

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh and issued the notice.

The bench said the decisions of the Election Commission have to be either unanimous or by majority and that it presumed that this is how all decisions were taken.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The PIL, filed by Patna resident Rakesh Kumar Singh, urged the top court to determine whether Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar has been individually exercising powers that legally belong to the Election Commission (EC) as a whole, and, if so, to declare those actions unauthorised and take appropriate legal action.

"Direct that respondent No.3 (CEC) shall not exercise the functions of Chief Election Commissioner of India pending final hearing of the present petition; direct that during such period, the business of the Commission be transacted by the unanimous decision of respondent Nos. 4 (Sukhbir Singh Sandhu) and 5 (Vivek Joshi); and direct that any appointment to the resulting vacancy be made upon the recommendation of a Committee, including the Chief Justice of India," the plea stated.

A newspaper reported on September 25 that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Under fire over the red flags raised by two of its commissioners, the EC asserted that differing views and observations were a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carried full legal sanction and followed established statutory procedures.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said that it has not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the Election Commission (EC) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, "Any modification to Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When records are produced, we would like to see who has modified it".

The bench was hearing a PIL filed in wake of a recent report, which claimed that two of the three Election Commissioners had objected to decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including changes to Form 6 relating to the applicant's ancestry and a link to previous SIR.

The bench told senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, who has challenged the decisions, guidelines and software changes allegedly made by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar without the concurrence of his two colleagues, that the prayers in his PIL appear to be jumbled up.

During the hearing on Tripathi's PIL, Guruswamy said there were no infirmities in the petitioner's PIL and raised concerns over changes made to Form 6, which is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion of their names in electoral rolls.

The EC issued a press release on September 26 suggesting that the Supreme Court had upheld the Form 6 declaration in the May 2026 judgment relating to Bihar SIR.

The bench issued notice on Tripathi's plea and tagged the matter with another PIL filed by Patna resident Rakesh Kumar Singh on the issue.

Tripathi's plea, filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, has alleged that the CEC's actions violate the statutory requirement of collective decision-making.

The plea also seeks initiation of criminal proceedings against the CEC and other officials for breach of official duty.

"Divested of any statutory or constitutional immunity, the Chief Election Commissioner remains directly accountable under the law -- subject to police investigation, evidence gathering, and regular trial proceedings as an ordinary accused," the plea states.

Tripathi cited the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, particularly Section 18, which provides for decision-making by the EC and says that where there is a difference of opinion, the view of the majority prevails.

One of the main issues the plea raises is the alteration of Form 6, which the people use to register as voters. It alleges that the requirement relating to ancestral details and link with the previous SIR was introduced through the election panel's software without the statutory amendment required under the electoral rules. (PTI)