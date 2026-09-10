SC Notice To Centre On PIL Seeking Uniform, Time-Bound Probe For Child Kidnapping Cases

NEW DELHI, Sept 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Centre and the states on a PIL seeking a uniform nationwide mechanism for the investigation of kidnapping and abduction cases involving children, including time-bound probes, specialised investigating procedures and dedicated courts for speedy trials.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre, the states, Union Territories, Union ministries of Education, Law and Justice and Home Affairs, and the Law Commission on the plea filed by advocate and petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The petition, filed through advocate-on-record Ashwani Kumar Dubey, referred to systemic failures in the handling of cases involving missing, kidnapped and abducted children and seeks judicial intervention to ensure prompt and coordinated action by investigating agencies. (PTI)