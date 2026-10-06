SC Normalised Contempt Of Court Acts Over Last Decade: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the judiciary makes "lofty observations" during case proceedings but often delivers judgments that are at odds with those remarks.

Commenting on Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's observation that the Supreme Court has not approved the Election Commission's modified Form 6 for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Mehbooba said the judiciary has repeatedly normalised acts that amount to contempt of court over the past decade.

"So what? Over the last ten years, the judiciary has repeatedly normalised acts that amount to contempt of court and simply moved on. Lofty observations are made in court, but when the time comes to deliver a judgement, the outcome is often entirely at odds with those very remarks," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in an X post.