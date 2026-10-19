SC junks PIL to evaluate systemic, digital vulnerabilities in public exams

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction for the constitution of an independent multi-disciplinary expert committee to evaluate systemic and digital vulnerabilities in the framework for public exams.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the petition filed by Deen Dayal Saini, noting that a High-Powered Task Force has already been constituted by the Centre for the purpose.

"During the course of hearing, the petitioner acknowledged that a High-Powered Task Force has been constituted by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and the said Task Force has invited suggestions by September 13, 2026.

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"The petitioner has not availed the opportunity to appear before the said Task Force, and in any case, the issue has already been taken cognizance of by the competent authority. Therefore, no case to entertain this Writ Petition is made out. The same stands dismissed," the bench said.

The plea also sought directions to the committee to independently examine and evaluate a "permanent secure digital examination infrastructure hybrid hub-and-spoke model" proposed by the petitioner.

A model, according to the plea, is supposed to be a centralised and heavily fortified architectural framework designed to eliminate exam malpractices, paper leaks, and operational inefficiencies. (PTI)