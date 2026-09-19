SC Judges to visit NTA office

NEW DELHI, Sept 18:

Highlighting the need to institutionally strengthen the system to prevent recurring NEET paper leaks, the Supreme Court on Friday unusually indicated that the judges of the bench may personally visit the National Testing Agency (NTA) to examine its upgraded facilities.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Advertisement

The NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG for admissions to undergraduate medical courses and has been under the heat due to recurring paper leaks, told a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe that it has overhauled its entire mechanism, from administrative hierarchy to infrastructure, for making the system foolproof.

Justice Narasimha told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that he and Justice Aradhe would like to visit the newly-upgraded facility of the NTA to examine the system.

"Strengthening the NTA's system institutionally is crucial to preventing recurring paper leaks. Merely immediate or temporary measures would not suffice. You must know that permanency of the entire system is key.

"There should be a permanent setup, permanent staff, permanent verticals. Very less deputation should be there. Only then a permanent structure will come up," the bench told Mehta.

Justice Narasimha said the judges would go to the NTA office on Minto Road in Delhi and see whether the system is actually functional, and assess its manpower and other arrangements.

At the outset, the Centre told the bench that the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered panel constituted to suggest structural reforms in NEET has held exhaustive consultations and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of this month.

Mehta said all the suggestions from stakeholders had been placed before the panel, which held consultations with the members of an earlier committee led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

The bench asked the joint secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), who is assisting the Nilekani panel, to file an affidavit before the court on the steps taken so far.

It told Mehta that the most important thing in the matter is that the government should look into institutionalisation of the entire process to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The education department has said that a new, upgraded system has been created.

"Permanency of the structure has been ensured. However, human resources are partially ensured at the moment," Mehta said. (PTI)