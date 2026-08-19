SC Issues Notice To Centre On PIL For Setting Up DNA, Biometric ID System For Missing, Rescued Kids

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the NCPCR on a PIL seeking the establishment of a national DNA and biometric identification system for missing and rescued children to facilitate scientific identification, tracing and reunification with their families.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) after taking note of the petition filed by Reepak Kansal.

The petition, filed through advocate-on-record Pravir Choudhary, sought directions to the Centre and all the states and union territories (UTs) to create a centralised system, backed by statutory safeguards, for DNA and biometric identification of missing and rescued children.

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"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing the Union of India and all States/Union Territories to establish a national DNA, and biometric identification system for missing and rescued children, with proper statutory safeguards, to enable scientific matching and restoration of identity," the plea said.

It also sought a direction to the authorities to conduct mandatory DNA sampling, subject to due safeguards and consent protocols, of all unidentified rescued children and willing biological parents and guardians of missing children for the purpose of reunification and identity confirmation.

"Direct integration and interoperability of all existing child protection databases, including police records, shelter homes, Child Welfare Committees, and Anti-Human Trafficking Units, under a centralised and real-time national framework," the plea said.

It also sought directions for the constitution of a national and state-level child protection and anti-trafficking task force to ensure mandatory interstate coordination, time-bound investigation, rescue and rehabilitation of missing and trafficked children.

"Direct the respondents to frame and notify Standard Operating Procedure for tracing DNA testing, reunification, rehabilitation, compensation and long-term monitoring of rescued children," it said.

It has also sought mandatory DNA verification of a child proposed for adoption against national records before completion of the adoption process, subject to a regulated and privacy-compliant framework.

According to the plea, such verification would help establish the authenticity of a child's identity and prevent illegal adoption, trafficking and misrepresentation.

The plea has additionally sought periodic compliance affidavits from the authorities before the Supreme Court, detailing the number of missing children, DNA samples collected, matches established, reunifications completed, prosecutions launched and rehabilitation measures undertaken. (Agencies)