New Delhi, Jul 15: Expressing concern over students' "frustration" in CBSE's digital marking system, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in hearing a PIL which sought directions to the Centre and the CBSE to frame regulations to conduct exams through on-screen marking (OSM) system.

The CBSE's OSM evaluation system is a digital grading method where teachers assess scanned copies of physical answer sheets on a computer instead of checking physical paper scripts.

"Look at the amount of frustration of young children," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said and sought the assistance of the solicitor general in dealing with the case.

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The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said there appear to be systemic "creeping problems" in the digital evaluation process.

"We are seeking your assistance, not in an adversarial way. There are some problems," Justice Bagchi told the solicitor general and sought a status report in the case.

The top law officer informed the bench that while individual marksheet discrepancies mentioned in the plea have largely been resolved, the government is taking the systemic issues seriously.

He said that a one-member commission, led by S Radha Chauhan, has been constituted to review the evaluation system and recommend necessary systemic changes.

"We are not taking this adversely," the SG said. He said the committee is already looking into the grievances.

The bench has now asked the solicitor general to apprise it of the steps being taken by the CBSE and listed the matter for further hearing next week.

The PIL has been filed by Rakesh Binjola through advocate Laxmikant Matadan Shukla.

The petition seeks directions to the Centre and the CBSE to frame regulations for conducting CBSE Board examinations through the OSM evaluation system and to constitute a high-powered committee to supervise and implement such reforms.

The petitioner has also sought directions to grant relaxation in minimum qualifying marks for students who have already secured provisional admissions or cleared entrance examinations, as well as exemption from the 75 per cent or other minimum Class 12 marks criteria prescribed for admission to various courses. (Agencies)