NEW DELHI, Nov 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal against the Allahabad High Court's decision to stay SP leader Azam Khan's conviction in the fake birth certificate case.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu also allowed the appeals filed by the SP leader's wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam Khan against the denial of similar relief.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, lodged a complaint alleging that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan.

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Subsequently, the Rampur sessions court found the trio guilty under sections 420 (cheating), 467(forgery valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and awarded seven years' imprisonment to all the three convicts. (PTI)