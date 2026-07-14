NEW DELHI, July 13: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, to submit a status report on its investigation into the alleged theft of devotees' donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan also issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, which manages the affairs of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The Bench sought an update on the progress of the SIT's investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations made by devotees at the temple and directed the investigating agency to place its status report before the Court.

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Posting the matter for further consideration on Monday, July 20, 2026, the Court said in its order: "Since it is averred in the petition(s) that an FIR has already been registered and an SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter, we direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report. The status report shall also provide details of the composition of the SIT."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government as well as the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the Court that the SIT's status report would be submitted in a sealed cover since the investigation was still underway. He also urged the Court not to issue notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust at this stage. The Bench, however, did not accept the request.

The Court's order came while hearing three petitions relating to the alleged theft of donations.

The Solicitor General also opposed a plea by one of the petitioners seeking a direction that the SIT's status report be shared with the petitioners, submitting that the investigation was still in progress.

At this stage, Chief Justice Surya Kant observed, "We will see later on. It's an ongoing investigation. You know the law well."

Three petitions raising different but related prayers were heard by the Supreme Court. The first, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, seeks registration of a regular criminal case and a time-bound CBI investigation into the alleged misappropriation and diversion of donations made by devotees at the Ram Temple.

It also seeks preservation of all physical, electronic and financial records, contending that the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government lacks the expertise and legal basis to conduct such an investigation without registration of an FIR.

The second petition, filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh, seeks transfer of the ongoing probe to the CBI under the supervision of the Supreme Court. It also prays for the constitution of a temporary court-monitored oversight committee to supervise the Trust's secular financial and administrative affairs, preservation of all financial and electronic records, and periodic public disclosure of audited accounts, donation receipts and utilisation of funds, while protecting the privacy of donors.

A third petitioner, during the hearing, also pressed for urgent preservation of electronic evidence, submitting that it was susceptible to tampering while the investigation remained pending. (UNI)