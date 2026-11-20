New Delhi, Nov 20: The Supreme Court on Friday directed its secretary general to hold an inquiry to ascertain why the ED's plea filed in 2023 challenging the grant of anticipatory bail to an accused was not listed for hearing for nearly three years despite a judicial order.

"For three years, who managed it and ensured that this matter was not listed. We will find out," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said.

The bench said notice on the plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a January 2023 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was issued in July 2023.

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It noted that an order was passed by the apex court in January 2024 to re-list the matter in February 2024.

"We want to know what is that magic band due to which the matter was not listed after that. The great registry has to explain this," it said.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for one of the parties in the case, said such a thing does not happen in the apex court.

"Nothing can be managed as far as this court is concerned," he said.

The CJI, however, said he wants to know why the matter was not listed for hearing for such a long time.

"The secretary general is directed to hold a fact-finding inquiry and report to us as to why the matter was not listed ...," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the ED told the bench that the petition was against an order granting anticipatory bail.

He said the trial in the case has already commenced and eight witnesses have been examined.

The ED's counsel urged the bench that the high court order granting relief to the accused should not be treated as a precedent.

The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea at this belated stage, particularly in view of the submissions made by the ED's counsel that the trial in the case was going on.

The top court clarified that the high court's order shall not be treated as a precedent.

In January 2023, the high court had passed the order on a plea filed by the accused seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. (Agencies)