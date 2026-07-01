SC concern prompts HC to fast-track long pending criminal trials in J&K, Ladakh UTs

15 oldest cases identified for priority disposal

Remaining 334 cases to be expedited

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, June 30: After the Supreme Court expressed concern over prolonged incarceration of under-trial prisoners, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has launched a major exercise to fast-track long-pending criminal trials across the two Union Territories, identifying 15 of the oldest cases for priority disposal while simultaneously directing all trial courts to expedite proceedings in hundreds of other cases where accused have remained behind bars for years awaiting conclusion of trial.

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The directions have been issued by the Registrar General of the High Court in compliance with the Supreme Court's order dated April 21, 2026 in Special Leave Petition (Criminal) titled Anoop Singh Versus Union Territory of J&K.

Besides identifying the 15 oldest pending criminal cases for priority disposal, the High Court has also circulated details of hundreds of under-trial prisoners lodged in jails across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who have already undergone more than five years of incarceration without completion of their trials, underscoring the magnitude of pendency in the criminal justice system.

The cases virtually pertain to every district of the two Union Territories, including Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua and Samba. It covers cases registered under the RPC/IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), NDPS Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, POCSO Act, Foreigners Act and several other penal laws.

While a majority of the under-trials have remained in custody for five to seven years, a significant number have completed eight to ten years, several have crossed 12 to 15 years, and a few have spent nearly 18 years in jail without conclusion of their trials.

As part of the immediate exercise, the High Court has selected 15 oldest criminal cases pending before different trial courts and directed the Presiding Officers concerned to prepare case-specific schedules and conclude the proceedings within fixed timelines ranging from a few months to three years, depending upon the stage and complexity of each case.

The oldest among these is FIR No. 16/2007 of Police Station Nishat, involving offences under Sections 364, 342, 302 and 120-B RPC, in which an accused has remained in judicial custody for 17 years and 10 months. The Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar has been directed to conclude the trial within four to five months.

Another case pertains to FIR No. 6/2014 of Police Station Uri under the NDPS Act, where the accused has completed 12 years and two months in custody. The concerned court has been asked to conclude the proceedings within six months. Similarly, in FIR Nos. 342/2010 and 201/2009 registered at Police Station Doda, accused have remained incarcerated for more than 15 years awaiting conclusion of trial.

The High Court has also included a number of murder cases where under-trials have spent exceptionally long periods in prison. These include FIR No. 2/2014 of Police Station Sopore, where accused has remained behind bars for 12 years and two months; FIR No. 20/2002 of Police Station Panzala, where the surviving accused has completed 14 years and seven months in custody and FIR No. 25/2011 of Police Station Tarzoo, involving an accused incarcerated for 15 years and three months.

The list also includes several prolonged incarceration cases from Doda district. Among them are accused who have remained in judicial custody for 15 years, two months and 10 days, 15 years, three months and 11 days, 14 years, 10 months and seven days, 14 years, six months and nine days, 10 years, 11 months and 26 days, 10 years, nine months and 12 days, and 10 years, eight months and 27 days, reflecting extraordinary delays in conclusion of criminal trials.

Likewise, in Rajouri and Poonch districts, the annexure records several murder and other serious criminal cases in which accused have remained in custody for periods ranging from seven to more than 12 years, while cases from Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar and Ramban also reveal under-trial incarceration extending well beyond a decade in several instances.

To ensure that such delays are not repeated, the High Court has directed all trial courts to accord priority to cases involving long-incarcerated under-trial prisoners. The courts have been instructed to avoid unnecessary adjournments except in unavoidable circumstances, prepare effective schedules for recording evidence, secure attendance of witnesses promptly, and complete examination as well as cross-examination of witnesses without avoidable deferment.

They have also been asked to make full use of video conferencing and other electronic modes permissible under law for recording evidence and to ensure that absence or non-cooperation of defence counsel does not stall trials by providing legal aid wherever necessary.

The High Court has further directed that the identified matters be listed on priority, monitored regularly and disposed of within the prescribed timelines. More importantly, the directions extend beyond the 15 monitored cases, requiring every trial court in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to identify and expedite criminal cases where under-trial prisoners have remained in custody for prolonged periods so that the constitutional guarantee of a speedy trial is effectively enforced.