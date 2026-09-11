SC Collegium clears Y P Bourney’s appointment as J&K HC Judge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Yash Paul Bourney, a Judicial Officer presently serving as Member of the Jammu & Kashmir Special Tribunal, Jammu as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

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The decision was taken at the meeting of the Supreme Court Collegium held today, paving the way for elevation of Bourney to the High Court Bench from the judicial service quota.

Bourney's was among the 11 names recommended by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Collegium in April this year for filling vacancies of High Court Judges. The recommendation was made by the Collegium headed by the then Chief Justice Arun Palli.

The list comprised 10 advocates from the Bar quota and one Judicial Officer from the Bench quota-Yash Paul Bourney. With the Supreme Court Collegium now approving his name, Bourney has become the first among the 11 recommended candidates to receive clearance at the apex level.

The remaining 10 names recommended by the High Court Collegium are still pending with the Union Law Ministry.

Bourney is currently posted as Member of the Jammu & Kashmir Special Tribunal, Jammu, on deputation. He assumed charge at his present place of posting on November 14, 2025.

Born on August 25, 1967, Bourney entered judicial service on December 1, 1997. He entered his present cadre on August 30, 2011, and has held various judicial assignments during his career spanning nearly three decades.