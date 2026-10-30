SC collegium clears 9 names, one name not approved

Appointment of J&K and Ladakh HC Judges

Neeraj Rohmetra

JAMMU, Oct 29: Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India today cleared the names of nine advocates for appointment as judges of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and did not clear one name.

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The SC collegium's resolution posted on the Supreme Court's website says, "the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 29th October 2026, has approved the proposal for appointment of the Advocates as Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. These included Vishal Sharma, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Namgyal Wangchuk, Pawan Kumar Kundal, Tahir Majid Shamsi, Tabasum Zafar, Amit Gupta, Pranav Kohli and Anupam Raina".

Sources said, "while the J&K High Court collegiums had recommended 10 advocates from the Bar quota, the name of Jahangir Iqbal Ganai was not among those approved. The SC collegium resolution does not elaborate on the reasons for dropping his name".

Reliable sources told EXCELSIOR, the collegium comprising Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India and his two senior most colleagues -- Justice Vikram Nath and Justice B.V. Nagarathna started the process with candidates at around 4.30 pm today and interaction with each candidate lasted for nearly 10 minutes.

"The interaction concluded at around 6.30 pm and was held in a very cordial manner", sources pointed out.

Pertinent to mention that the collegium of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh headed by Chief Justice Arun Palli had recommended 11 names to fill vacant posts of High Court judges in April this year. The list included names of 10 advocates from the Bar quota and one name from the Bench quota. It was for the first time that names of such a large number of appointments have been processed in a single exercise by the High Court.

Yash Paul Bourney, then the senior-most judicial officer, had also been recommended for elevation along with ten advocates. Subsequently, the Supreme Court collegium at its meeting held on September 10 granted its approval for his appointment and the Union Government notified the appointment on September 19.

On October 1 this year, the HC collegium of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under chairmanship of Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati had also recommended the name of Senior Judicial Officer Mohinder Kumar Sharma for appointment as a Judge of the High Court.

Sources further added that the recommendations will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, which will process them for notification.