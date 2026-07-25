SC bars posting court proceedings on social media

NEW DELHI, July 24:

Observing that courts can't be a 24x7 entertainment channel, the Supreme Court on Friday barred posting and uploading of audio-video recordings of judicial proceedings on social media and other digital platforms without prior permission of the court administration.

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Taking note of the misuse of audio-visual recordings of judicial proceedings, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the interim order while agreeing to hear a plea seeking to restrain unauthorised extraction, modification, dissemination or monetisation of such recordings.

"As an interim measure, it is directed that there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination, monetisation, posting, reposting and uploading of audio-video recordings of judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without prior permission of the secretary general of this court or the registrar general of the jurisdictional high courts," the bench said.

The bench, however, clarified that its order would not affect news reporting of court proceedings.

The top court also issued notices to the Centre and others, including some social media platforms, seeking their responses on the plea filed by journalist Harshita Grover.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, said the issue raised in the petition was very important.

Referring to the misuse of audio-video recordings of judicial proceedings, he said selective and edited clippings were being circulated on social media and other digital platforms.

The bench said regulating digital data has become one of the biggest challenges.

"It can't be a 24x7 entertainment channel by the court," the bench observed, adding that there was a need to ensure limited access.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed with Singh's submissions and said there has to be some regulation.

Singh referred to a July 10 incident when a litigant appearing in person before an apex court bench allegedly hurled abuses and threw his legal papers during the hearing of his petition.

He said the video of the incident was widely circulated on social media, turning it into a joke. (PTI)