SC asks murder accused to be produced in court after 'victory procession' over bail

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: Taking a stern view of a murder accused taking out a "victory procession" on being granted bail by the high court, the Supreme Court has directed Haryana Police to produce him before the court.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also recorded in its order that despite a non-bailable warrant being issued against the accused, he has not been produced in custody.

It took note of the submission of counsel for the complainant that the accused, Vishal, had taken out a "victory procession" after being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and had threatened witnesses.

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On September 8, when the matter was taken up for hearing, the bench noted that the accused was represented through his counsel.

The bench directed the accused to surrender and then seek bail, pulling him up for taking out the "victory procession" on being granted bail.

"We will hear you once you surrender and then seek bail. Taking out a victory procession on bail is not right," it said.

The bench noted that the non-bailable arrest warrant issued in August has not been executed and the accused has not been arrested by the police. It added that the warrant could not be executed for reasons which the court was not going into at present.

"However, we direct the superintendent of police, district Charkhi Dadri, Haryana to ensure that a non-bailable warrant is executed and respondent no 2 is produced before this court on the next date, which is being fixed as September 21, 2026," the top court ordered.

It directed the registry to forward a copy of the order be forwarded to the SP within 24 hours by email and other modes.

The high court granted bail to the accused in the murder case on April 23.

The incident took place on October 27, 2022, following which Vishal was arrested and kept in custody for over three years.

The altercation between the accused and family members of complainant, Rajbala, took place after Vishal allegedly started constructing tin sheds on a disputed plot of land.

During one heated exchange, Vishal allegedly hit several people with lathi and axe, grievously injuring several persons belonging to the complainant's side, one of whom died.

The high court rejected the bail petition of Vishal four times but accepted it the fifth time after it was pointed out that material witnesses have been examined in the case and he has spent over three years in custody. (PTI)