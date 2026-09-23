SC agrees to hear plea of lawyer against seizure of computer during GST search

NEW DELHI, Sept 23: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for an urgent hearing a plea challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that upheld a GST search of a lawyer's office and the seizure of his computer.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions of senior advocates Vikas Singh and N Hariharan, who sought urgent listing of the appeal filed by advocate Puneet Batra.

Singh raised concerns over access to data containing privileged information relating to other clients.

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The senior lawyers said the seized computer contains privileged material concerning several of Batra's other clients.

They expressed apprehension that the data could now be accessed following the dismissal of Batra's petition by the high court.

"Computers have been seized. The materials will get accessed. Breach of privilege will happen," Singh said.

"We will list (it)" the CJI said. (PTI)