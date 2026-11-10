SBIOA delegation calls on MP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: A delegation of State Bank of India Officers' Association (SBIOA) called upon Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, here today.

The delegation sought his intervention in a matter that has awaited a decision for long: the introduction of a Five-Day week for Bank employees by declaring the remaining Saturdays as bank holidays which affect 20 lakh bank employees across the country, and their families.

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Shah Zaman, president SBIOA informed that their request is for a modern and sustainable work pattern in banking, with safeguards for uninterrupted essential banking access, suitably adjusted weekday business hours, and the welfare of those who deliver banking services.

Regular rest and time with family are essential to Bankers health, sound judgement, careful risk management and the quality of service the public receives.

Remaining two Saturdays as holidays can be introduced through a carefully planned transition. Bank unions have already agreed to work for additional time on each weekday, so that there is no loss of working hours.

Digital channels such as UPI, internet and mobile banking and ATMs will continue without interruption, and suitable arrangements can be made for elderly, rural and digitally excluded customers, supported by advance public communication and adequate staffing.

It was requested to kindly take up the matter with the Union Finance Minister and the Department of Financial Services, and seek an early and reasoned decision on the IBA proposal, raise the matter in Parliament through a Question, a Zero Hour submission or a Special Mention seeking the present status of the proposal of 12 July 2023 and a definite date for the Government notification.