SBI to recruit 1,500 probationary  officers this year

NEW DELHI, July 5: The country's largest lender State Bank of India is planning to recruit 1,500 probationary officers this year to drive its business growth.

Of the total, 1,446 are regular vacancies, and the remaining 54 are backlog vacancies, SBI said in a recruitment notice.

The last date for application is July 8, and the bank expects to complete the entire process by December.

As per the eligibility criteria, an applicant should be a graduate in any discipline with a minimum age of 21 years as of April 1, 2026.

Besides, SBI onboards professionals through lateral recruitment from diverse backgrounds, including IT professionals and domain experts, appointed as Specialist Officers across key functions, such as data centres, information technology, risk management, legal, treasury, compliance and data analytics, depending on the evolving and multidisciplinary nature of banking.

Last financial year, SBI hired 67 sportspersons to promote Indian sports and cultivate a team of disciplined, high-performing individuals.

In all, SBI hired 4,640 officers, 19,340 associates, and 1,653 contractual staff in 2025-26, according to the bank's latest annual report.

SBI has consistently maintained an annual attrition rate of below 1 per cent (about 0.97 per cent in 2025-26) among the lowest in the industry, underscoring strong employee commitment, stability and the effectiveness of people-centric policies, the annual report said.

In 2025-26, the total expenditure towards hiring was Rs 75.87 crore, and the total number of hires was 25,633 (including retired officials). As such, per vacancy expenses were derived as Rs 29,597 compared to Rs 40,441 in FY25, it said.

Women constitute 28.54 per cent of the total domestic workforce, with 24 per cent representation at managerial levels (officers in junior, middle and senior management till the grade of Assistant General Manager) and 8.55 per cent in senior leadership (top executive grades).

With a workforce comprising over 2,45,000 people, State Bank of India continues to be one of the largest recruiters in the banking sector and remains focused on generating meaningful employment while building capabilities aligned with emerging business, technological and customer expectations. (PTI)