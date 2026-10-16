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Home / Business / SBI RSETI trains rural youth in fast food entrepreneurship

SBI RSETI trains rural youth in fast food entrepreneurship

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 15: The Fast Food Stall Laghu Udyami Training Programme concluded today at village Ranjan, tehsil Bhalwal, district Jammu, organized by the State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI RSETI), Jammu. The final assessment...

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Daily Excelsior
05:00 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Successful trainees posing with certificates during conclusion of fast food stall training programme at village Ranjan, Jammu.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: The Fast Food Stall Laghu Udyami Training Programme concluded today at village Ranjan, tehsil Bhalwal, district Jammu, organized by the State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI RSETI), Jammu.

The final assessment of the trainees was conducted by Rajeev Mahajan, EDP Assessor, and Neelam Sood, Domain Assessor, deputed by the National Academy of RUDSETI (NAR), Bengaluru.

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Following the assessment, certificates of participation were distributed among the successful candidates by Rajeev Mahajan and Sunny Goja, Director, SBI RSETI Jammu.

Addressing the participants, Goja encouraged them to become self-reliant by establishing their own entrepreneurial ventures utilizing the skills acquired during training. She also highlighted the importance of credit linkage and financial assistance through various banking schemes for establishing sustainable self-employment ventures.

She further informed that SBI RSETI Jammu regularly conducts various skill development and entrepreneurship training programmes for unemployed youth, providing free training along with boarding and lodging facilities. She urged aspiring candidates to avail themselves of these opportunities to achieve economic independence.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Sheetal, Faculty, SBI RSETI Jammu.

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