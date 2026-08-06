SBI-RSETI concludes Junior Beauty Practitioner training programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: A 35-day Junior Beauty Practitioner (Laghu Udyami) training programme organsied by SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI), was concluded here today.

The programme witnessed the participation of 31 candidates from different parts of Jammu district, all of whom successfully completed the training designed to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among rural youth.

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The final assessment of the trainees was conducted by A K Razdan, Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) Assessor and Radhika Sharma, Domain Assessor from the National Academy of RUDSETI (NAR).

A valedictory function was organized to mark the successful completion of the training.

Certificates were distributed among the successful candidates by Rakesh Kumar Gupta, former Assistant General Manager, SBI, presently serving as State Director of RSETIs for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the presence of Sunny Goja, Director, SBI-RSETI Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Kumar Gupta congratulated the trainees on successfully completing the programme and encouraged them to utilize their acquired skills for establishing sustainable self-employment ventures.

He emphasized that entrepreneurship not only generates livelihoods for individuals but also contributes significantly to local economic development and employment generation.