SBI, RBI organise joint mega camp under DFS saturation campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: To promote financial inclusion, social security schemes, digital banking awareness, and financial literacy among the public, a mega camp under the Saturation Campaign of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) organised by the State Bank of India in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, was held here today.

The programme was graced by Vibha Gupta, Deputy General Manager, RBI, Ram Swaroop, Deputy General Manager, RBI, Yogeshwar Bambra, Assistant General Manager, RBI, Vikramjeet Singh, Assistant General Manager, SBI and Chander Mohan Bhat, Assistant General Manager, SBI.

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During the camp, the senior officials highlighted the importance of financial inclusion and encouraged the public to avail themselves of various government-sponsored financial and social security schemes.

The officials stressed the importance of enrolling eligible beneficiaries in these schemes to ensure financial protection for themselves and their families against unforeseen circumstances.

The importance of insurance and pension coverage for economically weaker sections and workers in the unorganised sector was highlighted.

Participants were encouraged to understand the benefits of social security schemes and protect their families against financial hardship in the event of death, accidents, or old age.

The officials sensitised participants about the increasing incidence of cyber fraud and digital banking scams.

They advised the public to remain vigilant, never share OTPs, PINs, passwords, or other confidential banking information, and promptly report suspicious transactions.

The importance of completing the required KYC formalities for inoperative PMJDY accounts was explained.

Participants were encouraged to approach their respective bank branches to complete the necessary formalities and restore account operations, wherever applicable.

The camp served as an important platform for promoting financial literacy, strengthening financial inclusion, and increasing awareness of government-sponsored social security schemes.