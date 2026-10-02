SBI organizes pensioners’ meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: A programme for retired employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) was organized today by the SBI J&K Module to mark the International Day of Older Persons.

Around 200 SBI pensioners from different parts of Jammu division participated in the event, which focused on interaction among former colleagues and recognition of the contribution of retired employees to the institution.

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The programme was chaired by Jayant Mani, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, J&K Module. Among others present were Chander Mohan Bhat, Assistant General Manager, SBI Administrative Office, Jammu; Jugal Baru, Chief Manager (HR); and Varinder Bhat, former general secretary of the SBI Officers’ Association, Chandigarh Circle.

As part of the programme, around 55 pensioners above 75 years of age, as on September 30, 2026, were honoured by the SBI Pensioners’ Association, J&K Unit, with shawls and mementoes in recognition of their long service to the bank.

Following the ceremonial lamp lighting, Jayant Mani inaugurated the programme and addressed the gathering, extending his good wishes to the retirees.

Satish Kumar Sharma, deputy general secretary, SBI Pensioners’ Association, J&K, also spoke on the occasion and stressed the importance of holding such interactions for retired employees.

The proceedings concluded with remarks by Alok Sharma, zonal president, SBI Pensioners’ Association, J&K, who delivered the vote of thanks.