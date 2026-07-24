SBI organizes Awareness Programme for Pensioners

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Aimed to strengthen its engagement with pensioners and enhance awareness about the various banking services, digital facilities, available for pensioners, Cyber Security and Submission of Digital Life Certificate and other initiatives offered by the Bank, an awareness programme for pensioners was organized by State Bank of India (SBI).

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation by a large number of pensioners from different government departments.

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During the event, experts from SBI explained the latest pension-related guidelines, digital banking services, cyber security precautions, nomination facilities, grievance redressal mechanisms and other customer-centric initiatives.

Participants were encouraged to make greater use of SBI's digital banking channels while remaining vigilant against cyber frauds.

Addressing the gathering, Amaresh Kumar Jha, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, reaffirmed SBI's unwavering commitment to providing safe, convenient and customer-friendly banking services to pensioners.

The CGM highlighted the Bank's continuous efforts to improve customer service, simplify banking processes, and introduce technology-driven solutions for the benefit of senior citizens and pensioners.

He also appreciated the valuable contribution of pensioners towards nation-building and assured them that SBI would continue to provide prompt, transparent and compassionate banking services.

Pensioners were advised to keep their KYC details updated, register nominations wherever required and remain alert against fraudulent calls, messages, and online scams.

An interactive question-and-answer session was also held, during which pensioners shared their queries and suggestions.

Bank officials addressed their concerns and provided guidance on various banking and pension-related matters.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, reiterating SBI's commitment to serving Pensioners with excellence, care, and trust.