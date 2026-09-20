SBI donates Mahindra Bolero Camper to Duzin Photang School

Excelsior Correspondent

ZANSKAR, Sept 19: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the State Bank of India (SBI), today donated a Mahindra Bolero Camper to the Duzin Photang School (DPS), Upti Zanskar, a move expected to strengthen the Institute’s transport and operational capabilities.

The vehicle was formally handed over to Prof Rajesh Ranjan, Vice Chancellor, CIBS Choglamsar, by Amaresh Kumar Jha, Chief General Manager, SBI Chandigarh Circle.

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The event was attended by senior Bank officials Jayant Mani, Deputy General Manager (Business and Operations), J&K Zone; Ravinder Singh, Regional Manager and Kunzang Chorol, Chief Manager, SBI Choglamsar branch.

Faculty members, students and staff of the Institute were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rajesh Ranjan conveyed his appreciation to the Bank for supporting the Institute’s students and expressed hope for continued cooperation from organisations and stakeholders in its effort to preserve and promote Buddhist culture and tradition while advancing the Nalanda tradition of ancient Indian Buddhist learning.

The vehicle will facilitate the transportation of materials, equipment, supplies and other essential educational materials, particularly across the remote and challenging terrain of Zanskar, enabling the school to undertake educational, administrative and community-related activities more efficiently.

The initiative reflects SBI’s continued commitment towards community development, education and social welfare, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Through its CSR initiatives, SBI remains committed to contributing meaningfully to the socio-economic development of communities and strengthening access to essential services.

The donation is a testament to SBI’s vision of ‘Banking with a Purpose’ and its endeavour to create a positive and sustainable impact beyond banking.

The Bank officials, along with the branch officials, assured continued goodwill and expressed hope of fostering a closer relationship with the Institute in the future.