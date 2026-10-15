Sayra, Saatvik shine in Jammu TT C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Exciting semifinal encounters marked the 49th Jammu District Table Tennis Championship 2026, organised by the Jammu District Table Tennis Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the "My Youth My Pride" initiative at Indoor Stadium, Jammu.

In Under-13 Boys, Saatvik Nischal defeated Aarav Gupta, while Hitarth Anand overcame Zian Bhat to enter the final. In Under-15 Boys, Ahaan Anand defeated Samar Dev Bansal, while Eshaan Gupta beat Saatvik Nischal by 3-2. In Under-17 Boys, Ahaan Anand defeated Saatvik Nischal by 3-2, while Eshaan Gupta overcame Pranit Mahajan. In Men's Singles, Manya Mansotra defeated Samarth Nischal, while Aaksh beat Nitin.

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In Under-11 Girls, Sayra Dewan defeated Mishka Sharma, while Nyra Sachdeva overcame Saishaa Dewan. In Under-13 Girls, Sayra defeated Saishaa, while Alena Arora beat Nyra. In Under-15 Girls, Mayra Dewan defeated Alena, while Sayra overcame Sharisti Kapoor. In Under-17 Girls, Alena defeated Mayra, while Sayra beat Shraviti Kapoor. In Women's Singles, Sayra defeated Alena, while Sharisti overcame Mayra to reach the final.

The championship provided a competitive platform for emerging players to showcase their talent and promote sporting excellence in the district.