‘Say No To Drugs, Yes To Books’: LG Manoj Sinha Urges Youth To Embrace Reading

SRINAGAR, Jul 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off a five-kilometre Reading Marathon at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, urging the youth to reject drugs, cultivate a lifelong reading habit and contribute towards building a greener and healthier society.

Addressing students, teachers, academicians and participants, Sinha described the Reading Marathon as a unique confluence of knowledge, physical fitness and environmental responsibility.

“This marathon is a confluence of the culture of acquiring knowledge and our responsibility towards nature,” he said, adding that the enthusiasm displayed by hundreds of students from across Jammu and Kashmir reflected the immense potential of the region’s youth.

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The Lieutenant Governor said the National Education Policy (NEP) envisions education beyond classrooms and textbooks, stressing that learning must translate into responsible action and active participation in society.

“Education should not remain limited to books or four walls. It must be reflected in sports, community participation, healthy living and responsible citizenship,” he said, describing the Reading Marathon as a practical manifestation of the NEP’s vision.

Referring to the Chinar Book Festival’s theme, ‘Run for a Green Future’, and its slogan, ‘Say No to Drugs, Yes to Books’, Sinha said the initiative successfully brought together three vital dimensions of life—physical fitness through the five-kilometre run, intellectual growth through reading and environmental consciousness through sustainable living.

He said reading broadens perspectives and sharpens thinking, while running builds physical strength and discipline. He added, protecting nature is essential for securing the future of coming generations.

“Reading about climate change or health in books is easy, but true education is reflected when we act and whether by running for fitness, protecting the environment or keeping ourselves away from drugs,” he said.

Calling upon young people to become ambassadors of positive social change, Sinha urged them to make reading a daily habit, adopt environmentally responsible practices and continue serving society beyond the marathon.

He said these values would help shape responsible citizens capable of making meaningful contributions to nation-building.

With Kargil Vijay Diwas to be observed on July 26, the Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War and urged the youth to draw inspiration from their courage and sacrifice.

He noted that many of the country’s bravest soldiers, including Capt. Vikram Batra, Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey and Capt. Anuj Nayyar, were between 20 and 25 years of age when they laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

“They taught us the values of ‘Nation First’, discipline, leadership and a never-give-up spirit. These ideals should continue to inspire every young Indian,” he said.

Sinha also commended National Book Trust Director Yuvraj Malik and his team for bringing together thousands of young people on a common platform to promote reading culture, healthy living and social awareness. (KNO)