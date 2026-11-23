Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 22: In a major boost to employment generation and administrative strengthening in Ladakh, Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has accorded approval for resubmitting the proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for direct recruitment to 32 posts of Assistant Director (Economics and Statistics) in the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD) in the Union Territory, an official said on Sunday.

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The decision follows the recent approval conveyed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 9 for the revival of 52 posts of Assistant Director (E&S) in the department, the official said.

Earlier, he said a proposal referring 32 posts under the direct recruitment quota to the UPSC in February had been turned down on technical grounds, as the posts had remained vacant for over five years and were deemed abolished under Ministry of Finance guidelines.

Acting proactively to safeguard these crucial vacancies for the region's youth, the UT Administration issued necessary clarifications and pursued the matter vigorously with the Department of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs in the MHA, securing formal revival of all 52 posts.

With the Lt Governor's nod, the UT Administration will now formally move the UPSC to initiate the direct recruitment process for the 32 posts, the official said.

He said the revival and upcoming UPSC recruitment for Assistant Director (E&S) posts marks a significant milestone for qualified graduates and postgraduates in Ladakh- particularly those with backgrounds in economics, statistics, mathematics, and data analytics.