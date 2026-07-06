Saxena approves Rs 8 cr fund to Cooperatives, 25 pc incentive to Pashmina herders

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 5: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, in the first meeting of newly constituted Ladakh Pashmina Development Board (LPDB), has approved 'Livestock Development Incentive Programme' that entails a top-up incentive of 25 per cent on the total Pashmina procurement value to herders, for enhancing local Pashmina Production.

He also approved 'Rs 8 crore Revolving Fund' to the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Marketing Society Ltd (ACPGCMSL) for procurement of raw Pashmina from the nomadic herders and upfront payments to the herders for their produce.

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LG Saxena approved the Livestock Development Incentive Programme, under which eligible Changpa herders will receive the 25 per cent top-up incentive, to be paid over and above the procurement price paid by the Government.

The policy has been carefully structured wherein 60 per cent of this top-up incentive received by the herder will be utilized for livestock improvement and scientific breeding. The other 20 per cent will be utilized for infrastructure development while the remaining 20 per cent could be used for personal and household needs of the herder.

It was also decided in the Board meeting that the population of Pashmina goats in Ladakh be increased from nearly 2 lakh at present to at least 4 lakh in three years. A target has been set to increase the raw Pashmina production from 200 grams per goat at present to at least 350 grams per goat, using scientific techniques and advanced tools for combing.

To add to the Livestock Development Incentive Programme, the L-G has also approved the Policy for Creation and Management of Rs 8 crore 'Revolving Fund' for the ACPGCMSL, the apex cooperative responsible for procurement of raw Pashmina directly from nomadic herders.