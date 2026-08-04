Sawan Mahotsav commences at Panjvaktra Mahadev Mandir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The historic Panjvaktra Mahadev Mandir today marked the commencement of Sawan Mahotsav 2026 with a spiritually uplifting Bhajan Sandhya, drawing devotees, music lovers and cultural enthusiasts from all walks of life.

The inaugural programme began with the recitation of sacred Vedic chants by the Vedarthis (students) of the Panjvaktra Mahadev Ved Pathshala, creating a serene and devotional atmosphere.

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The chanting was followed by a captivating presentation of classical devotional bhajans by Dr Rakesh Kalotra, renowned 'A' Grade artist of Akashvani, along with eminent classical vocalist Mukta Monish Mehta.

Their soulful renditions immersed the audience in devotion and received an overwhelming response from the devotees.

The musical presentation was beautifully complemented by the accomplished accompanists Parshotam Kumar (Pakhawaj), Pankaj Pradhan (Harmonium), Aarv Nargotra (Guitar) and Prabhat Bali (Tabla).

The temple reverberated with an atmosphere of peace, devotion and spiritual bliss as the confluence of Vedic chanting, classical music and collective prayer created a deeply enriching experience for everyone present.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar Sharma, Receiver, Panjvaktra Mahadev Mandir, expressed gratitude to the participating artistes, musicians and devotees for making the inaugural programme a grand success.

Sharma said, "The overwhelming response to the opening programme of Sawan Mahotsav reflects the deep spiritual and cultural roots of our society. Our endeavour is to preserve and promote India's rich devotional and classical traditions while also providing a meaningful platform to talented local artistes. We hope these Bhajan Sandhyas continue to inspire devotion, strengthen our cultural heritage and bring people together in an atmosphere of faith and harmony."

"Sawan Mahotsav 2026 will continue every Monday throughout the holy month of Sawan. All devotees and members of the public have been invited to participate in the forthcoming Bhajan Sandhyas and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva while experiencing the divine and devotional atmosphere of Panjvaktra Mahadev Mandir," he added.