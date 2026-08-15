Sawan Jhoola Mela to be held from Aug 15-28, see participation of 5,000 Ayodhya temples

AYODHYA, Aug 14 : The annual Sawan Jhoola Mela will begin here on Saturday and continue till August 28, with the traditional Jhoola Vihar of Ram and Sita scheduled at Maniparvat on the opening day, officials said on Friday.

Jhoola Vihar is a monsoon ritual in which the deities are placed on decorated swings during the auspicious month of Sawan.

Eleven tableaux from various temples will proceed to Maniparvat for the celebrations. More than 5,000 temples across Ayodhya will observe the festival, with prominent celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi, Kanak Bhawan and other major temples, officials said.

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The administration has divided the Maniparvat area into six zones and 29 sectors and deployed police personnel in two shifts. Security arrangements include 10 companies of PAC, two RAF companies, an ATS team, two SDRF teams and drone surveillance.

SSP Gaurav Grover said CCTV and drones would be used for surveillance and ensuring the safety of devotees.

For the first time, a Jhoola Vihar will also be organised at Kuber Navratna Teela in the Ram temple complex. Acharya Indradev Mishra said devotees would be allowed to participate in the swinging ritual there.

Traffic diversions, crowd-control measures and emergency arrangements have also been put in place for the festival. (PTI)