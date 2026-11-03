Sawalkot HE Project organizes free medical camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Taking healthcare closer to remote communities, the flagship Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project today organised a medical camp here at the project headquarters, Tanger in Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir.

Drawing hundreds of locals including elderly, women, young and children from the hillocks and plains of Ramban countryside, the camp offered them a much-needed healthcare at the comfort of their nearest.

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The camp marked a significant step in Sawalkot project's ongoing outreach initiatives in making the lives of local communities better and reflects NHPC's unwavering commitment to public upliftment and prosperity.

The camp was inaugurated by guest of honour, Er Rajesh Kumar, Director, KVIC for J&K and Ladakh, along with Dr. Sanjay Bhasin, Head of Department, GMC Jammu and Satnam Singh, General Manager (Civil).

Following which, specialized and experienced doctors in general medicine, gastroenterology, gynecology, eyecare among other fields inspected hundreds of people, which kept trickling in throughout the day.

The huge influx featured a significant proportion of women, who were catered by female doctors for wide-ranging issues and offered awareness on menstrual hygiene and problems.

Eye check-up facilities and diagnostic tests added to the camp's importance.

They proved especially helpful for elderly residents, who, because of the remoteness of the area, often find it difficult to get eyesight problems identified or to undergo diagnostic tests.

Funded by NHPC, the camp was undertaken through Diva International Foundation, an NGO known for its exemplary services in the field of healthcare and social work and witnessed the collaboration of Directorate of Ayush, J&K and Centre for Sight, Jammu for ayurvedic and eye solutions.

The camp ended with a formal felicitation function, during which Amardeep Singh Sasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Diva International Foundation felicitated the guest of honour, dignitaries and NHPC officers.

In reciprocation, Sawalkot HE Project offered signature memento to key guests, dignitaries and Diva International Foundation for conducting the camp successfully.