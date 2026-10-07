Save Sharda Committee Chairman Meets J-K LG, Discusses Tourism Promotion

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: Save Sharda Committee (SSC) chairman Ravinder Pandita on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the affairs of Maa Sharda temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pandita, also president of All India Kashmiri Samaj, put forth important matters related to the development of the Maa Sharda temple, an official spokesperson said.

Pandita was accompanied by Mahaveer Thusoo during the meeting.

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Pandita also discussed promotion of border and religious tourism, enhancement of pilgrim facilities, including establishment of Yatri niwas at Teetwal.

He informed the L-G that the Sharda Temple has seen a significant increase in footfall, with the number of visiting pilgrims crossing the 10,000 mark this year.