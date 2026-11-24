Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 23: Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Saurabh Bhagat, today chaired a meeting to review the status of winter and border dumping of food grains in Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Nazim Zai Khan, Director FCS&CA Kashmir, Special Secretary FCS&CA, Additional Secretary FCS&CA and other senior officers of the Department, along with officers of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) and Assistant Directors, FCS&CA Kashmir. The out-stationed officers joined through virtual mode.

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The Commissioner Secretary directed the FCI to maintain sufficient stocks at its stations and ensure loading of all trucks sent to FCI stations without delay. He directed the JKRTC to provide the exact number of trucks requisitioned by the Department so that lifting of food grains is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He took a serious view of the problems noticed in the working of FCI and JKRTC and directed for their immediate resolution without any further delay. He directed all the Assistant Directors, FCS&CA Kashmir, to increase storage capacity through renovation or any other means, so that stocks are received and stored safely before the onset of heavy snowfall.

The Commissioner Secretary appreciated that 80 percent of the lifting and supply of food grains has been completed in Kashmir Division. He directed FCI, JKRTC and all Assistant Directors to speed up the remaining 20 percent of lifting and supply work and clear the entire pendency well before the stipulated timeline, so that no area is left without adequate stocks.

He directed close coordination among FCI, JKRTC and field officers, regular monitoring of lifting and dumping and daily reporting of progress. He asked the Directorate to submit proposals for any additional vehicles or other infrastructure required for timely completion of the work, so that food security is safeguarded and the entire process remains under proper supervision and check.

The Commissioner Secretary stressed that remote, snow-bound and border areas must get top priority and quality and quantity of stocks must be ensured at every stage. He cautioned that no laxity will be tolerated on this account to ensure that essential commodities remain available to consumers without interruption throughout the winter months.

In a separate meeting, Saurabh Bhagat reviewed the progress of the pilot project for the use of CBDC in the Public Distribution System under PMGKAY.

The meeting was joined by the Director General, FCS&CA Jammu, officials of Punjab National Bank and representatives of UIDAI and NIC. He directed for early completion of whitelisting of Jammu and Srinagar districts in close coordination with NIC, Punjab National Bank and UIDAI.