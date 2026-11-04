Saugat Biswas reviews contingency arrangements in healthcare institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Saugat Biswas today chaired a meeting to review winter preparedness and contingency arrangements in healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioners, Managing Director, NHM, Deputy Commissioners, Directors Health Services Jammu/Kashmir, Managing Director, JKMSCL, Principals of all Government Medical Colleges, Heads of Departments and other senior officers of the Health department.

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During the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary undertook a comprehensive review of healthcare preparedness, with special emphasis on winter-bound and snowbound areas and the availability of 4×4 ambulances in such regions. He also took stock of medical arrangements in the vulnerable districts of Jammu Division, including Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Kathua, along with snowbound and remote areas of Kashmir Division, particularly Gurez in Bandipora, Tangdhar and Teetwal in Kupwara, and the upper reaches of Baramulla.

Addressing the officers, the Commissioner Secretary directed the Directors of Health Services, Chief Medical Officers and Block Medical Officers to identify and maintain updated lists of vulnerable and high-risk populations, particularly pregnant women, in these areas to facilitate timely medical intervention and evacuation in case of emergencies.

He asked the Managing Director, JKMSCL, and both Directors of Health Services to ensure adequate availability of essential medicines and drugs, functional ambulances and proper heating arrangements in all healthcare institutions.

To address critical medical emergencies in inaccessible and snowbound areas, the Commissioner Secretary asked both Divisional Commissioners to maintain close coordination with the Civil Aviation Department to facilitate air lifting of patients wherever required in case of adverse weather conditions.

The Commissioner Secretary directed all Heads of Departments, Principals of Government Medical Colleges and district-level officers to maintain close inter-departmental coordination and ensure timely implementation of the preparedness measures. He stressed that all necessary arrangements must be put in place to ensure uninterrupted, accessible and hassle-free healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir throughout the winter months.