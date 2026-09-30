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Home / International / Saudi Defence Minister invites UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour to visit Kingdom

Saudi Defence Minister invites UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour to visit Kingdom

RAYADH, Sep 29 : Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has invited UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the Kingdom on Tuesday, the Saudi Defence Ministry said. "His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman...

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Daily Excelsior
04:24 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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RAYADH, Sep 29 : Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has invited UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the Kingdom on Tuesday, the Saudi Defence Ministry said.

"His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence, extended an invitation to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, to visit the Kingdom tomorrow, Tuesday," the ministry said in a statement.

(UNI)

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