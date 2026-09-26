Saudi Arabia, Pak and Turkiye defence officials  resolve to assist Riyadh in wake of Houthi attacks

ISLAMABAD, Sept 26: The top defence officials of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye have resolved to defend the security of the Gulf Kingdom under the Makkah Defence Alliance in the wake of recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the Pakistan Army said on Saturday.

The trilateral defence agreement, signed by the three countries last month, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them would be regarded as an attack against all.

The meeting of the chiefs of defence forces and chiefs of general staff of the countries was held in Riyadh on Friday, according to a statement by the army.

They reviewed the security situation and the threats facing Saudi Arabia.

"The participants strongly affirmed their commitment to collective defence, thereby demonstrating the resolve of the three countries in defending the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia," it said.

They resented the attacks targeting the Holy City of Makkah and civilian and economic infrastructure, while appreciating the vigilance and professionalism of the Saudi Armed Forces, the statement said.

The participants also discussed ways to further advance cooperation among the armed forces of the three countries and to enhance intelligence sharing, military coordination, and capability integration.

They said that their meeting in Riyadh reflects the strength of their defence partnership and their shared determination to immediately translate the commitments of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement into effective military cooperation, according to the army.

The meeting came a day after the foreign ministers of the three nations met in New York and discussed the challenges faced by the kingdom.

On Wednesday, Pakistan appointed former Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood as the first secretary-general of the trilateral alliance. (PTI)