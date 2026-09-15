Saudi Arabia issues emergency alerts over potential danger in Jeddah, Mecca, Taif

RIYADH, Sept 15: Saudi Arabia issued emergency alerts on Tuesday warning residents of a "potential danger" in the western cities of Jeddah, Mecca and Taif, urging them to take shelter and follow official safety instructions.

The alerts were issued through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, the Saudi Civil Defense said. Authorities did not immediately specify the nature of the threat.

Residents were told to remain calm and move immediately to the nearest safe location, preferably inside a building or an interior room away from windows, and remain there until the danger had passed.

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The Civil Defense advised people to stay away from open areas, windows, balconies and rooftops. Those outdoors were told to enter the nearest building or seek shelter behind a solid barrier.

Motorists who received the alerts were advised to pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings, while residents were urged to avoid gatherings and potentially dangerous areas and to rely on official channels for further instructions.

The alerts came amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, which has launched a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi cities and infrastructure in recent days.

Saudi forces have responded with strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen. (UNI)