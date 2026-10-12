Saudi Arabia faces interceptor missile shortages as Houthis escalate attacks

Riyadh, Oct 12 : Saudi Arabia is facing a reported shortage of interceptor missiles to defend against escalating Houthi attacks, raising concerns about the kingdom's ability to protect critical infrastructure as the Iran-aligned Houthis threaten further strikes.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the shortage is undermining Riyadh's ability to deter attacks, with the kingdom facing a crunch since mid-September. In response, the Saudis have asked regional and Western allies, including France, Britain, Egypt, and Pakistan, for help defending against missiles.

One person was killed and 11 others wounded in a new attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport on Monday, hours after Houthi-affiliated media reported an air strike on the rebel-held airport in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

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The strain on supplies is not limited to Saudi Arabia. US stocks of interceptors have dwindled over six months of war with Iran, and the fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is a fresh front that adds to the demand on already depleted defences.

The attacks have put Saudi Arabia's air defences under pressure and heightened concerns about the safety of civilian infrastructure and air travel. The reported shortage comes amid a series of attacks on the kingdom, including a missile strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 that killed at least 13 people and wounded hundreds.

Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree reiterated the group's warning to international airlines, businesses, and travellers against operating flights to Saudi airports, claiming they were unsafe.

"We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers and travellers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe, except for the airports and the airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina," Saree said in a statement on Telegram.

The latest escalation comes as Saudi Arabia steps up its support for Yemen's internationally recognised government in its fight against the Houthis. Riyadh launched a major offensive last week to assist Yemeni government forces, but the rebels have held their ground and intensified attacks on Saudi territory.

The airport strike marked one of the deadliest attacks on Saudi soil in more than a decade and has intensified pressure on the kingdom's leadership to respond.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defence Minister Khaled bin Salman have less choices after more than a decade of efforts to contain the Houthis through military operations and negotiations. The group has consolidated its control over large parts of Yemen and developed the ability to launch ballistic missile attacks over long distances.

Saudi Arabia has been maintaining its military role to providing air support to Yemeni government forces, avoiding a large-scale deployment of its own troops inside Yemen. A ground offensive would risk drawing the kingdom into a prolonged and costly conflict across Yemen's rugged terrain, potentially undermining Crown Prince Mohammed's efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a stable destination for investment and international tourism.

Majed al-Nazili, a spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, has said some newer missiles fly faster and use thermal-tracking systems to home in on heat sources. It remains unclear whether such weapons were used in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport.

Saudi Arabia has also sought international support to counter the Houthis. France, Britain, and Pakistan have committed support, while Turkey has been considering assistance, US media reported.

The United States, Saudi Arabia's main ally, has not backed air strikes against the Houthis. Instead, it has deployed more than 100 military advisers to provide intelligence support under a newly established joint command, according to CNN.

Washington reached a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis last year that allowed US vessels to resume passage through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and a key route for trade between Asia and Europe.

Riyadh is at critical juncture of facing the challenge of strengthening its defences and deterring further Houthi strikes without becoming embroiled in a wider and potentially prolonged war in Yemen. UNI