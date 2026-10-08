Satyam wins National Yogasana bronze

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: In a historic achievement, Satyam, a student of Amba Kids Home School (Katra, Panthal), has won the first-ever Bronze medal for Jammu & Kashmir UT in the 8-10 age category at the 51st Sub-Junior and Junior National Yogasana Sports Championship held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Satyam was trained and mentored by Aryaaveer Singh, a two-time National Yoga Professional Medalist from J&K. This victory marks a major milestone, as the UT's previous ground-breaking yoga achievements were also secured by Singh in the senior categories.

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The leadership of the Yoga Association Jammu & Kashmir, including Patron-in-Chief Rajyogini B.K. Sudarshan and President Akhil Kapahi, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Satyam. They also highly praised school chairman Ashwani Katoch for nurturing young talent.