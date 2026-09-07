NEW DELHI, Sep 7: The owner of the building in Satya Niketan that collapsed, claiming lives of seven people, has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, the Delhi Police said.

An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case."

The decades-old five-storey building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan housed a boys' PG. It collapsed during repair work on Sunday. Seven people have died so far, while rescue operations continue. (Agencies)