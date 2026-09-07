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Home / Latest News / Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Owner Apprehended From Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Owner Apprehended From Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

NEW DELHI, Sep 7: The owner of the building in Satya Niketan that collapsed, claiming lives of seven people, has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, the Delhi Police said. An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended...

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Daily Excelsior
03:14 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The alleged owner of the building, Hariram (with face mask) has been apprehended in Bhiwadi.

NEW DELHI, Sep 7: The owner of the building in Satya Niketan that collapsed, claiming lives of seven people, has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, the Delhi Police said.

An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case."

The decades-old five-storey building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan housed a boys' PG. It collapsed during repair work on Sunday. Seven people have died so far, while rescue operations continue. (Agencies)

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