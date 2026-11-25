Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Shri Guru Ravi Dass SS Trust/Society, Sikanderpur, Jammu, will organize a Satsang Sammelan on November 29 (Sunday) to mark the 650th Holy Parkash Divas of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Maharaj.

The religious gathering will be held from 11 am onwards at Sukhsagar Bhawan, Sikanderpur Kothey, Jammu, under the aegis of Shree Shree 108 Swami Gurdip Giri Ji Maharaj.

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Addressing media persons, Trust chairman C L Banal, conveners Paras Ram and Kaser Singh, and general secretary Dr D D Shivgotra said that the event would witness participation of branches of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabhas from across Jammu Province.

They appealed to the Sangat to participate in the Satsang Sammelan in large numbers and make the religious gathering a collective celebration of the 650th Parkash Divas of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Maharaj Ji.

Those present during the press conference included Dr Paras Ram Angral, Natha Ram Angral, M L Banalia (general secretary), Ashok Kumar, K L Thapa, B R Chadgal, Ramesh Lal (CAO), Joginder Pal, Parshotam Thapa, Ram Singh, Karam Chand, Drashan Lal and Dilip Singh.