Satnam Singh takes over as Head of Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Satnam Singh today took charge as the head of NHPC's flagship 1800 MW Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project at the Project headquarters in Tanger, Ramban.

Singh was accorded a warm welcome by project employees with the office-complex buzzing up with greetings and pleasantries.

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Marking the transition, the outgoing Head, Dinabandhu Boral, handed over the charge of chair to Singh in the late afternoon with employees expressing their sincere gratitude to Boral and offering warm wishes for his next assignment.

Singh, a seasoned and thorough professional, has made key strides in country's energy sector.

In the journey of nearly three-decades, he has played a key role in Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC), a JV between NHPC and the Government of Madhya Pradesh besides significant roles in Pakal Dul, Bursar and Chamera-III projects.

He immensely contributed to the commissioning of Kishanganga project in Bandipora, J&K.

While his project experience remains extraordinary, the vital administrative expertise is no less with Singh known to have successfully handled several important assignments at NHPC's Corporate Office in Faridabad, Haryana and Regional Office in Jammu.

Pertinently, he spearheaded the taking over of Sawalkote Project for NHPC in December 2021 and has now returned back to head the project as its aims to kickstart the construction works soon with tenders for the first leg, amounting to Rs 5129 crore, currently underway.

Singh's expertise in Jammu Kashmir runs long with a significant span of his career spent in hydropower projects in J&K.