Satluj Release and Emerging Risk Signals

Punjab Under Hybrid Threat

Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan (Retd)

Are Pakistan ISI & other inimical forces planning once again to revive militancy in the Indian state of Punjab and infiltrate terrorists into Punjab in addition to Kashmir ? The answer is Yes !! Historical patterns, ISI support for Khalistani networks, and the contemporary nexus of narcotics and cross-border proxy activity make a Punjab-focused push a plausible element of a Hybrid Warfare campaign. This article is a detailed, evidence-linked one connecting the 1990s insurgency (as portrayed in Satluj which I recently watched on Z5), ISI involvement, and the role of drugs in sustaining and weaponising violent networks.

As a background, the Punjab insurgency of the 1980s/early 1990s combined militant ideology, diaspora funding, external sanctuary and support that sustained violence for over a decade. The recent re-release of Satluj (formerly Punjab '95) has put the 1990s back into public conversation, especially the period of disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the work of human-rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The other side of the movie that we also need to face - a negative - is the abandonment of Punjab Police whose personnel are facing cases. The movie by itself cannot do much but it may encourage demands for more action against Punjab Police personnel rigging up old cases. That historical record matters because hybrid warfare does not begin with bombs; it begins with narratives, grievances, covert support, criminal finance, and the search for local enablers.

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Open-source reporting and security analyses have documented Pakistan's Army and its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)'s use of proxy groups and support networks to pursue influence in India; contemporary reviews and investigative pieces trace continuities in Pakistan's strategy of using intelligence proxies to foment unrest across different Indian theatres. It's been further established that ISI historically has provided sanctuary, logistical help, and training to Khalistani militants and used diaspora networks for finance and propaganda. And indeed a pattern that intelligence communities continue to watch for signs of revival or adaptation to hybrid methods. Incidents may occur but no chance of return to 90s.

Punjab's geography places it among India's most exposed states along the western frontier. Several districts share a long, porous international boundary with Pakistan, featuring extensive rural tracts, riverine plains and numerous small border crossings that are difficult to monitor continuously. These terrain and demographic realities create dense human and logistical networks close to the line of contact, increasing the risk that state and non-state actors could exploit local grievances, cross-border flows, or clandestine routes to influence communities, smuggle contraband, or foment instability without requiring large conventional forces.

Recent incidents demonstrate how Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Drones have become a force-multiplier for illicit cross-border activities. Lightweight commercial drones now routinely carry payloads of drugs, weapons, cash and propaganda materials over several kilometres, often flying below traditional radar and surveillance thresholds. That capability lowers the technical and financial barriers for adversaries seeking to press hybrid-warfare strategies, turning remote borderlands into launchpads for targeted delivery and deniable operations. Combined with sophisticated social-media influence campaigns and local proxies, UAV-enabled smuggling and supply runs can rapidly amplify law-and-order challenges and complicate countermeasures for security agencies.

In recent months, the BSF has reported strong results against cross-border narcotics and arms smuggling on the Punjab frontier. As per open sources statistics, by the end 2025, it had intercepted 251 drones, recovered 329 kg of heroin, 16 kg of ICE, over 10 kg of high explosives, 12 hand grenades and 191 weapons, while also apprehending 240 Indian nationals suspected of smuggling and 19 Pakistani nationals involved in cross-border crimes. At the same time ISI's operatives have been active on all other fronts including Indo-Bangladesh border, Indo-Nepal borders, Rajasthan and Gujarat borders, Kerala, West/South Bengal and of course wherever they can find easier operating conditions.

The situation is yet not so complex as Punjab is using a layered anti-drone setup along the border: the state has deployed vehicle-mounted and static anti-drone systems, with planned coverage from Pathankot to Fazilka as a second line of defence in coordination with the BSF. These systems can detect the drone's position and its ground-control station, then automatically alert authorities when a drone is spotted.

The interception chain also includes handheld anti-drone guns with radio-frequency and GPS detection/jamming, plus over two thousand CCTV cameras being installed at more than 550 border locations to improve surveillance. The system is in place with realtime sharing of drone alerts amongst BSF, Air Force, local police, and border outposts immediately, while using day-and-night surveillance equipment and intelligence networks to track and neutralise UAVs.

Recent reporting suggests that analysts and security commentators are again warning about a Punjab-specific threat matrix involving separatist remnants, criminal networks, and external sponsorship. That does not automatically mean a large-scale insurgency is imminent. It does mean that hostile actors may view Punjab as a lower-cost, politically disruptive theatre compared with Kashmir, especially if their aim is diversion, provocation, and internal destabilisation rather than territorial control

Let us see as to what all leads us to presume that Punjab could be a target once again now (Hybrid Warfare logic). Hybrid Warfare blends covert action, information operations, criminal economies, and low-intensity violence to destabilize a rival while avoiding full-scale war; Punjab's history, diaspora sensitivities, and communal fault-lines provide an exploitable theatre for such operations.

Also shifting the focus from Kashmir to Punjab might be attractive to an external actor i.e. Pakistan and its masters seek to achieve few low cost targets to include; Exploit unhealed grievances from the 1990s; Leverage diaspora sympathies and funding; Use narcotics and criminal networks to finance and mask operations; and Create diversionary pressure on Indian security forces and politics.

Punjab has been made a major transit and consumption point in regional narcotics flows (notably heroin and synthetic drugs), and drug cartels can provide ready cash, mobility, and criminal networks that militants can co-opt for logistics and recruitment. Analysts note that drug trade proceeds can substitute for traditional state sponsorship, allowing non-state actors to finance terror operations, bribe facilitators, and coerce local populations, turning crime into an instrument of hybrid conflict rather than only a social problem.

We should focus on contemporary indicators and prioritise preventive action. A sudden rise in low-intensity violence such as grenade blasts and targeted killings, especially when incidents are coordinated across districts and resemble earlier insurgent patterns, should be treated as a warning sign of a revival campaign rather than isolated criminal acts. Open-source reporting also suggests that some grenade attacks and firing incidents are being carried out by local youth and gang-affiliated operatives hired by organised criminals. Extortion by gangs has become a serious factor undermining public security, with unemployed and impressionable local youth being recruited for such activities.

Rising narcotics trafficking routes, unexplained money flows into fringe groups, active propaganda aimed at youth via social media, and increased cross-border smuggling activity are operational indicators linking drugs and militant preparation. Diaspora fundraising spikes, the resurfacing of long-dormant militant names or splinter groups online, and travel/communication links between suspected operatives and known Pakistani handlers are intelligence triggers to investigate.

There are deep security implications as far as India is concerned and thus few policies are essentially important to be reinforced. Recommendations for officials and practitioners are as stated. Further strengthen Human Intelligence (HUMINT) through Intelligence fusion and financial tracking in border regions and among high-risk diaspora networks to detect funding pipelines early. Integrate anti-narcotics operations with counterterrorism, ensuring evidence-based prosecution of money channels rather than only militarised responses. We must combine signals, financial intelligence, narcotics enforcement, and local policing to map criminal-militant linkages; inter-agency fusion is essential because the threat mixes crime, terror, and information operations. Also we must target law-enforcement by prioritising and disrupting drug supply chains and money-laundering nodes that could finance militant activity, while preserving civil liberties to avoid boosting grievances that adversaries exploit

Expand community policing, victim support, and institutional transparency to remove historical grievances that form the narrative substrate of resurgence. Enhance cross-border diplomatic pressure and multilateral cooperation to choke external sanctuaries and fundraising hubs while preparing calibrated deterrence to dissuade blatant sponsorship. Most important is strategic messaging: Counter disinformation aimed at reviving separatist narratives; highlight legal accountability and reconcile past grievances through transparent institutions to undercut the moral appeal of militancy.

Thus the first priority is integration. Punjab's threat environment demands that police, intelligence, border forces, financial investigators, and anti-narcotics agencies work from a single picture. The second priority is disruption of finance: seize drugs, trace money, map middlemen, and prosecute the full network rather than only the street-level carrier. The third priority is narrative resilience: acknowledge historical grievances honestly, support victims, and prevent propaganda from monopolising the moral memory of the 1990s. The fourth priority is youth resilience. Employment, sports, education, and community engagement are not soft extras; they are strategic countermeasures against recruitment and addiction. The fifth priority is border vigilance with calibrated restraint. Heavy-handed responses can feed the very grievance cycle that hostile actors want to revive, so the state must be firm, lawful, and precise.

Policymakers and security planners need to treat cultural memory and truth-seeking (accountability, memorialisation) as part of resilience, otherwise, cinematic and media narratives about past abuses can be exploited to rekindle support for violent agendas in the presence of facilitating actors or criminal financing.

That is why the correct response is not panic, but integrated preparedness. Public support for terrorism is absolutely zero. Punjab must be treated as a security, social, and narrative theatre all at once. The objective is to deny hostile actors the oxygen they need: money, recruits, silence, and historical legitimacy.