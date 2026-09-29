Satesh Pandita elected as new president of SSDS Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SSDS) Baramulla today constituted its new executive body for the term 2026–2028.

The new body was constituted during a General Body Meeting, which was chaired by Surinder Kumar Mantoo.

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During the meeting, Satesh Pandita and Virji Bindroo were declared elected as the president and general secretary, respectively.

A 24-member working committee of the SSDS was also nominated on the occasion.

The members include Bhushan Lal Mantoo, Omkar Nath Patwari, Avtar Krishan Bindroo, Subash Chatta, Pushkar Nath Ganjui, Puran Thusoo, Virender Ganjoo, Vinod Pandita, Tej Krishan Mantoo, Upinder Chatta, Vinod Ganjoo, Virender Chatta, Sushil Ganju, Manoj Bhat, Anil Mantoo, Shiban Sharma, Ashok Kumar Bindroo, Anil Pandita, Narander Suri, Aneash Misri, Autar Suri, Rajat Kuchroo, Bharat Bhushan Suri and Sunil.

The meeting was addressed by Madan Mantoo, Subash Chatta, Avtar Krishen Bindroo and Satesh Pandita.

A vote of thanks was presented by Upinder Chatta.