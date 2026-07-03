Sat, Sunil, Ashok stress digital learning, term NC Govt a total failure

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: The J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a review of the party's ongoing programmes, particularly the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Pakhwara, preparations for the forthcoming visit of the party's national president to Jammu, organizational expansion up to the booth level, and the progress of the party's digital learning platform aimed at training workers across every organizational tier.

Party president and MP (Rajya Sabha), Sat Sharma, accompanied by Leader of the Opposition, Sunil Sharma and general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, chaired the meeting at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

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Party vice president, Rajiv Charak, general secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, along with senior functionaries of party, participated in the meeting.

Sat Sharma, while addressing the meeting, emphasized that the BJP's greatest strength lies in its disciplined cadre and robust organizational structure. He directed party functionaries to ensure that every programme reaches the grassroots and that booth committees remain active, responsive, and connected with the people. He sought a detailed review of the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Pakhwada programmes and instructed all organizational units to commemorate the life, sacrifice, and nationalist ideology of Dr. Mookherjee with sincerity and maximum public participation. He also reviewed preparations for the visit of the party's national president, asking every organizational unit to work in complete coordination to make the programme historic.

Sunil Sharma said that the National Conference (NC) Government has utterly failed to fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. He asked party workers to take the failures of the NC Government before every household. He asserted that the BJP will continue to act as the strongest voice of the people both inside and outside the legislature.

Ashok Koul conducted a detailed organizational review and directed party leaders to meticulously implement every organizational programme according to Pakhwara schedule, while strengthening the digital learning initiative to equip workers with ideological clarity, organizational skills, and effective public communication.