Sat Sharma stresses on timely settlement of workers claims

EPFO celebrates 74th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office Jammu, celebrated its 74th Foundation Day in Jammu with a renewed commitment to strengthening social security, improving service delivery and expanding the reach of provident fund and pension benefits to workers and pensioners.

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Sat Sharma, BJP UT president and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was attended by Sumeet Singh, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, RO Jammu; Naresh Kumar Yadav, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II; Sunil Kumar Toura, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, RO Srinagar and Tarun Singla, president, Bari Brahmana Industries Association, UT of J&K, Virender Jain, president, Gangyal Industries Association and Ashok Choudhary, president, BMS along with officers, officials and other stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma, appreciated EPFO's role in safeguarding the social and financial security of employees and their families. He emphasised the importance of ensuring timely settlement of claims, efficient pension services and greater awareness among workers and employers about social security benefits. He encouraged EPFO to continue strengthening its outreach and responsiveness to the needs of its members.

Sumeet Singh, RPFC-I, RO Jammu, highlighted the achievements and initiatives undertaken by the Regional Office in extending social security services to members and pensioners.

Sunil Kumar Toura, RPFC-II, RO Srinagar emphasised the importance of strengthening operational efficiency, ensuring prompt grievance redressal and maintaining high standards of transparency and accountability in the delivery of EPFO services.

Tarun Singla, president, Bari Brahmana Industries Association, appreciated EPFO's efforts towards facilitating employers and employees.

Virender Jain, president, Gangyal Industries Association, highlighted the importance of close coordination between EPFO and the industrial sector to promote social security coverage.

Ashok Choudhary, president, BMS, complimented EPFO to safeguard workers' interests to ensure that employees receive timely and hassle-free access to their provident fund, pension and other social security benefits.

The office also felicitated its dedicated staff members in recognition of their commitment, hard work in the timely settlement of claims.