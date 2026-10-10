Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Sat Sharma (CA), president, J&K BJP and Rajya Sabha MP, along with Braham Jyot Satti, president, BJP OBC Morcha, released the devotional song "Mera Ji Karda Meri Maa" sung by renowned devotional singer Kajal Basotra at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Friday.

The song, dedicated to the divine love, blessings and spiritual significance of Maa, seeks to connect devotees with their faith through soulful music and heartfelt lyrics.

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The programme was attended by Inderjeet Jammu, Parliamentary Sangathan Mantri, Kajal Basotra, singer; Sawan, lyricist; Veer Singh Slathia, music composer; Ravi Sharma, video director; Shine Gupta, actor; Myra Gupta, model; Sahil Mahajan, State co-convenor of the Sanskriti Art & Culture Cell; Rakesh Pant, State president of BJP Kisan Morcha; Kulbushan Mohtra, Library in-charge; Vijay Saini, State vice president of BJP OBC Morcha; Sunny Sangotra, State general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha and Ram Pal, State treasurer of the Morcha.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that devotional music has always played an important role in keeping India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage alive. He observed that bhajans and devotional songs connect people with their roots, strengthen faith and bring peace and positivity to everyday life. He appreciated Kajal Basotra and the creative team for their efforts in producing a song dedicated to Maa, expressing hope that it would receive widespread appreciation from devotees.

He further said that Jammu and Kashmir has a rich tradition of religious music, devotion and cultural expression. Such creative initiatives help preserve these traditions while providing artists with opportunities to showcase their talent.

Braham Jyot Satti described devotional music as a powerful medium for expressing faith, devotion and the emotional bond between devotees and the divine Mother.

He said that "Mera Ji Karda Meri Maa" beautifully reflects the sentiments of countless devotees whose faith in Maa gives them strength, hope and inner peace.

He added that artists who dedicate their talent to devotional music make a valuable contribution to society by keeping religious traditions and cultural values alive among the younger generation. He appreciated the collective efforts of Kajal Basotra, Sawan, Veer Singh Slathia, Ravi Sharma and the entire team, and wished them success.